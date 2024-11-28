Honda Activa Electric: Top Features, Range, and Specifications - Everything You Need to Know

Key Highlights of Activa E: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India revealed its first electric scooter in India, the Activa E, and the QC1 as well. The price of the Activa Electric will be announced later close to the commencement of the bookings, which will begin in January 2025. Activa E comes with swappable batteries, a similar design to the ICE Activa, and features such as three riding modes, in-built navigation, and more. The Japanese automaker claims that the Activa E has a range of 102km on a single charge.

Let us look at the top five key highlights of the Activa Electric:

Honda Activa E Design:

The design of the Honda Activa E is new and appealing. It has LED front headlamps and is equipped with 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Activa E has a sleek design for the side stand and rear foot pegs. The rear design is sleek and gets a proper grab handle for the pillion.

Honda Activa E Features:

Coming to the features, the Honda Activa e is equipped with a 7.0-inch TFT instrument screen, which displays speed, charging, and other information. Additionally, the instrument cluster also shows the navigation data, calls, and other notifications. The Honda Activa e is also equipped with three riding modes and a reverse gear.

Also Read: Ola Electric Launches Most Affordable EV Scooters With Swappable Batteries

Honda Activa E Battery:

Honda Activa Electric is equipped with two swappable batteries of 1.5kWh each. The batteries of the Acitva E can be swapped at the swapping station or charged at home. Due to dual-swappable batteries, the storage space in the cargo area is compromised.

Honda Activa E Range:

Since the Activa E is equipped with two swappable batteries, Honda claims that it has a riding range of 102km on a single charge.

Honda Activa E Motor Specifications: