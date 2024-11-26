Ola Gig, Gig+, S1 Z, S1 Z+ Launched In India: Price, Specifications, And More

New Ola Scooters In India: Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its electric scooter in the Indian market and launched the Gig for the commercial segment and the S1 Z for the regular passenger vehicle segment. The introductory price of the Ola Gig starts at Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. The introductory price of the Ola S1 Z starts at Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. Ola Electric will be offering these electric scooters with swappable batteries and also launched a Powerpod charger portable battery to double up as an inverter. The deliveries of the Ola Gig and the S1 Z will commence in 2025.

“With the launch of the Ola Gig & S1 Z range of scooters, we will

further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, of Ola Electric.

Let us look at the details of the Ola Electric’s new products:

Ola Gig Price And Specification:

Ola Electric launched the Ola Gig electric scooter in the last-mile mobility segment. The company offers it in two variants, the Gig and the Gig+. The Gig is an entry-level scooter, that has a simplistic design, LED headlights, and adequate payload capacity. The company offers it for B2B purchases and rentals. It has a claimed range of 112 km and a top speed of 25 km/h. The Ola Gig is offered with a single removable battery of 1.5kWh capacity. The introductory price of Ola Gig is Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola Gig+ Price And Specification:

Ola Electric also launched a bigger version of the Gig, which is the Gig+ with better speed and batteries. The company offers this with dual 1.5kWh swappable batteries and has a claimed speed of 45km/h. The claimed range of Gig+ is 81 km (157 km X 2). The introductory price of Ola Gig+ is Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Z Price and Specifications:

The Ola S1 Z is an electric passenger vehicle, having two swappable batteries and a decent range on offer. The company claims that the S1 Z can do smooth maneuvering on busy urban and semi-urban roads. It has a claimed range of 75 km (146 km X 2) and has a top speed of 70km/h. The introductory price of Ola S1 Z is Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Z+ Price and Specifications: