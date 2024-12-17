Honda Car Sales: Honda Motor aims to double its global hybrid car sales to 1.3 million vehicles annually by 2030 from 2023 levels, providing a "bridge" until fully electric vehicles become more widespread, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

From 2026, Honda will start to install new, more fuel-efficient hybrid systems for compact and mid-sized models, revamping engines, platforms and control technologies, the company said.

Demand for gasoline-electric hybrid cars is growing, especially in Honda's best-selling market North America, amid a slowing expansion of EVs.

EVs face a tougher environment in the United States as President-elect Donald Trump plans to cut support, Reuters has reported.

While Honda is keeping goals to boost EV output to over 2 million by 2030 and sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040, it is aiming to upgrade hybrids as a near-term linchpin for the US market, a move similar to rival Toyota.

"Hybrids will serve as a bridge until EVs become fully widespread," Honda automobile operations chief Katsuto Hayashi told a media briefing.

"Perhaps Toyota's Prius may come to your mind when you think of hybrids, but I believe we can change the game," Hayashi said. He added Honda had no plan to modify its development and investment strategies in response to Trump's policies.

By using more shared parts across models, Honda will cut costs and double the per-vehicle gross profit for hybrid models at US production sites after 2027, it said.

Honda does not disclose specific fuel efficiency targets but aims to achieve levels "comparable to, or better than" the best hybrid competitors, said Koji Ninomiya, the head of its Automobile Development Center.

In China, where foreign brands are struggling with competition from local EV makers such as BYD, Honda is focusing on EVs but will also launch next-generation hybrids, it said.