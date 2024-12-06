Tata Tiago EV to Tata Nexon EV: Top 5 Most Affordable EV Cars In India

5 Most Affordable EV in India: The electric vehicle (EV) segment in India has seen recent product launches and a positive sales trend. As consumers seek more affordable and sustainable transportation options, several budget-friendly EVs have emerged in the Indian market. The electric vehicle segment in India starts with the MG Comet EV, which is the most affordable electric car on sale in India. Following this, Tata Motors has a wide portfolio of EV cars on offer in India.

Let us look at the top five most affordable electric vehicles in India:

MG Comet EV:

The MG Comet EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle in India. Comet EV is offered in three variants and a single battery pack option. It has a 17.3kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 230km on a single charge. It offers features such as wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, and more. MG Comet EV is also available with a B-a-a-S option.

MG Comet EV price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + R 2.5/km as the battery rent under the B-a-a-S model.

Tata Tiago EV:

Next on the list is the Tata Tiago EV. Tiago EV is the entry-level EV in Tata Motor’s EV portfolio. Tiago EV shares its platform with the regular Tiago. It is available in four variants and two battery packs. The Medium Range has a 19.2kWh battery and has a claimed range of 250km. The Long Range has a 24kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 315km. It offers features such as automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Tata Tiago EV price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV:

Tata Punch EV comes with a bigger battery pack as compared to Tiago EV or Tigor EV. The design is different as compared to regular Punch, which is available in the market. Tata Punch EV is available in three variants and two battery packs. Punch EV comes with a 25kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 315km. The Long Range version comes with a 35kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 415km on a single charge.

Tata Punch EV price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tigor EV:

Tata Tigor EV shares its underpinnings with the regular Tigor available in the market. It is also available in four variants and a single battery pack. Tigor EV comes with a 26kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 315km on a single charge. It offers features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, regenerative braking modes, automatic climate control, and more.

Tata Tigor EV price starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV:

Tata Nexon EV is the most affordable sub-4m compact EV SUV in India. Tata Nexon EV has a similar design as the regular Nexon. It is offered in three variants and three battery packs. There is a 30kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 325km. There is a 40.5kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 465km. Recently, the Tata Nexon EV got a 45kWh battery pack as well, which offers a range of 489km on a single charge.