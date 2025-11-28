Honda Amaze 3rd Generation Scores 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP - WATCH

Honda Amaze Safety Rating: Honda Cars India launched the third-generation Amaze in 2024 in India. It is a popular family sedan with a punchy petrol engine and features such as ADAS, a wireless charger, a blind spot camera, and others. As per Bharat NCAP crash test, the third generation of the Amaze has achieved a five-star safety rating for adult occupants. Further, the Amaze has scored 28.33 points for adult occupants' protection and achieved a four-star safety rating, 40.81 points for child occupants' protection. The safety ratings apply to all the variants of both the manual and CVT versions.

The rating summary for Honda Amaze highlights that the vehicle scored 14.33 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while its scores have maxed out at 16 points on the side movable deformable barrier test. These scores mean the Amaze can offer high protection against impact on the head and femur during a crash. Furthermore, the Amaze secured 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation, 23.81 out of 24 points in the dynamic score, and 5 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment test.

“We are delighted that the new 3rd Generation Honda Amaze has earned a 5-star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection and a 4-star safety rating for Child Occupant Protection from Bharat NCAP. This reflects our relentless focus on not only making the Amaze stylish and efficient, but also one of the safest compact sedans on Indian roads.” Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said.

Honda Amaze Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, the Honda Amaze comes with multiple ADAS features, like blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and others, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Honda Amaze Price

The price of the third generation of the Honda Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.