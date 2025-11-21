Honda Amaze to Skoda Slavia: Top 5 Sedans with Highest Sales in October 2025

Sedan Sales in October 2025: The sedan segment in India has maintained a decent presence in India's passenger vehicle landscape. Though the compact SUV segment recently witnessed new launches from multiple automakers, there are several models in the sedan segment that achieved great sales numbers in October 2025. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was in the top position. It is a popular car among regular buyers and commercial vehicle owners.

Here’s a list of the top 5 sedans that recorded the highest sales in October 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire secured the first position on the list. The carmaker updated the Dzire last year, and it comes with decent features, a refined petrol engine and comfortable seating. The Dzire has a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a CNG option. In October 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,791 units, representing a 64 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth. The price of it starts at ₹6.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is a strong competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and was in the second position on the list. The Aura comes with features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient footwell lighting, and others. It comes with a 1.2L NA four-cylinder petrol engine along with a CNG option. In October 2025, the Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 5,815 units and saw a growth of 21 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of it starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze

The third position in the list was held by the Honda Amaze. It is the most affordable car to come with ADAS features. The Amaze has a bold exterior design, simplistic interiors and decent features on offer. It is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine and has a retrofit CNG option. In October 2025, the Honda Amaze recorded total sales of 3,630 units and saw a growth of 52 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of it starts at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Virtus

In the D-Segment sedan, the Volkswagen Virtus was in the fourth position. It has a sporty exterior design, comes with a 521L boot space, and has decent features on offer. You can choose it with a 1.0L TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine. In October 2025, the Volkswagen Virtus recorded total sales of 2,453 units and saw a growth of 4 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of the Volkswagen Virtus is ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Skoda Slavia