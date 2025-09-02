Meerut Expressway to Yamuna Expressway: List of Expressways FASTag Annual Pass Users Should Avoid

FASTag Annual Pass Not Valid: The FASTag Annual Pass was recently launched by the National Highway Authority of India for easier commute on the toll booths on multiple highways and expressways in India. It is priced at ₹3,000 and is valid for 200 trips or one year, whichever comes first and is only available for private vehicle owners. Though the FASTag Annual Pass has seen great response from the consumers, multiple expressways and highways in India are controlled by the state governments or private firms, and the Annual Pass is not valid on them. However, the regular FASTag account is used to pay the toll tax on these highways and expressways.

Here is everything you need to know about the expressways and highways, which are excluded:

Which expressway is the FASTag Annual Pass valid for?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid at all the highways and expressways toll booths that come under the central government or are managed by NHAI.

On which expressways and highways, the FASTag Annual Pass not valid?

The list of expressways on which the FASTag Annual Pass is not valid is:

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Yamuna Expressway

Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Bundelkhand Expressway

Purvanchal Expressway

Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Samruddhi Mahamarg

All other state highways and toll roads that come under state authorities.

Can commercial vehicles apply for the FASTag Annual Pass?

As per NHAI, the FASTag Annual Pass is designed for private vehicles only and will not be issued to commercial vehicles, vehicles with yellow number plates, or vehicles that are registered only by chassis number.

Is the FASTag Annual Pass transferable?

No, the FASTag Annual Pass is non-transferable and will be issued to only private vehicles, which have a valid registration certificate.

How long is the FASTag Annual Pass valid?

As per NHAI, the FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 1 year from the date of issuance or for 200 trips.

The 200 trips are calculated as follows: