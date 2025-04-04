sb.scorecardresearch
  • Honda Amaze to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With CVT Transmission Under ₹10 Lakh

Updated April 4th 2025, 17:41 IST

Honda Amaze to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With CVT Transmission Under ₹10 Lakh

Buyers looking for a CVT gearbox transmission under ₹10 lakh have a limited options. Here is a list of the top 5 most affordable cars with CVT gearbox:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Top 5 most affordable cars with CVT gearbox.
Cars with CVT Gearbox: The Indian automotive market have a wide array of transmission options for the buyers to opt from. The buyers, who are searching for automatic transmission with decent driving experience have a CVT option to opt. Under ₹10 lakh budget, the Honda Amaze is the most affordable sub-4m compact sedan to offer a CVT transmission.

Here is a list of the top 5 most affordable cars that buyers can check under ₹10 lakh with CVT transmission:

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen:

The first car on the list is the Honda Amaze. The second generation of the Amaze is currently selling in India. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine and offers a CVT gearbox for the buyers of automatic transmission. The price of Honda Amaze is ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S 1.2 CVT variant.

Honda Amaze:

The third generation of the Honda Amaze has a similar powertrain as the second generation. It is also equipped with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine and has a CVT gearbox for the buyers. The price of Honda Amaze is ₹9.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V 1.2 CVT variant.

Hyundai i20

The buyers looking for a premium hatchback can check out the Hyundai i20. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which is also seen on other Hyundai cars. This engine is available with a CVT gearbox. The price of Hyundai i20 is ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportz 1.2 IVT variant.

Renault Kiger

Renaut Kiger is a sub-4m compact SUV, having two engine options for the customers. The buyers opting for a CVT gearbox is available with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The price of Renault Kiger is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXT (O) Turbo CVT variant.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite has a similar underpinnings as the Renault Kiger. It is also available with two petrol engine and the CVT gearbox is available with turbo petrol engine. The price of the Nissan Magnite is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Acenta HRAO 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT variant. 

