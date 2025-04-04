Honda Amaze to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With CVT Transmission Under ₹10 Lakh

Cars with CVT Gearbox: The Indian automotive market have a wide array of transmission options for the buyers to opt from. The buyers, who are searching for automatic transmission with decent driving experience have a CVT option to opt. Under ₹10 lakh budget, the Honda Amaze is the most affordable sub-4m compact sedan to offer a CVT transmission.

Here is a list of the top 5 most affordable cars that buyers can check under ₹10 lakh with CVT transmission:

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen:

The first car on the list is the Honda Amaze. The second generation of the Amaze is currently selling in India. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine and offers a CVT gearbox for the buyers of automatic transmission. The price of Honda Amaze is ₹8.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S 1.2 CVT variant.

Honda Amaze:

The third generation of the Honda Amaze has a similar powertrain as the second generation. It is also equipped with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine and has a CVT gearbox for the buyers. The price of Honda Amaze is ₹9.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V 1.2 CVT variant.

Hyundai i20

The buyers looking for a premium hatchback can check out the Hyundai i20. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which is also seen on other Hyundai cars. This engine is available with a CVT gearbox. The price of Hyundai i20 is ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportz 1.2 IVT variant.

Renault Kiger

Renaut Kiger is a sub-4m compact SUV, having two engine options for the customers. The buyers opting for a CVT gearbox is available with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The price of Renault Kiger is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXT (O) Turbo CVT variant.

Nissan Magnite