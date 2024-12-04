Amaze vs Dzire: Honda Cars India launched the third generation of the Amaze in India. This generation gets exterior updates, revised interiors, and an updated set of features. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment, which got an update recently. Both the sedans are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and LED headlamps, but differ in terms of features, styling, and more. Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Let us compare the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price

The price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Amaze is offered in three variants and two transmission options. Maruti Suzuki Dzire price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Dzire is offered in four variants.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is quite similar. Both the sedans offer LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and fog lamps. Dzire offers a front parking camera, but Amaze misses it.

From the side, both the sedans run on 15-inch alloy wheels. The Honda Amaze offers chrome door handles on the top spec variant whereas Dzire offers body-coloured handles. Both the sedans have a shark-fin antenna on offer. The lengths of Dzire and Amaze are similar. The wheelbase of the Honda Amaze is slightly better than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

At the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze offer LED taillamps. The Honda Amaze has a better boot space on offer with a 416L of space whereas Dzire has only 382L.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interiors

The interiors of the Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire have dual-tone treatment. Both the dashboards have standing infotainment screens on offer and plenty of features on offer. As the cabin of the Amaze is wider than the Dzire’s cabin, the space inside is slightly felt better inside the Amaze.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features

The feature list of the Honda Amaze comprises Level-2 ADAS, a wireless charger, an automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. In the automatic variant, the Honda Amaze offers paddle shifters as well. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, both the sedans are equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine Specifications