Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which One to Pick Under ₹10 Lakh?

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: The sub-4m compact sedan segment has a handful of options for the buyers. This segment offers decent space in the interiors, a comprehensive set of features and is mainly available with a petrol and a CNG option. One of the popular options in the segment is the Honda Amaze. It was recently updated for the customers and has enough boot space, decent features, and a refined petrol engine. It competes with the Tata Tigor in the segment. Tigor scored a four-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, and has decent space in the interiors, and a frugal petrol engine.
Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor for the buyers:
The Honda Amaze's feature list includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. It also has Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.
The feature list on the Tata Tigor includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and more. The safety features on the Tata Tigor are dual airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.
Since both the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor are sub-4m compact sedans, they have limited rear seat space and boot space. The Honda Amaze has a boot space of 416L. The Tata Tigor has a slightly larger boot space of 419L.
The Honda Amaze is powered by a refined 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 83 BHP and 110 Nm torque. This 1.2L engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. However, the Honda Amaze misses out on the CNG option.
On the other hand, the Tata Tigor has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 BHP and 114Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers can also opt for a CNG option that is also available with an AMT gearbox.
The price of the Honda Amaze is ₹8.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V variant. The price of the Tata Tigor is ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE variant.
