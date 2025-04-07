Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which One to Pick Under ₹10 Lakh?

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: The sub-4m compact sedan segment has a handful of options for the buyers. This segment offers decent space in the interiors, a comprehensive set of features and is mainly available with a petrol and a CNG option. One of the popular options in the segment is the Honda Amaze. It was recently updated for the customers and has enough boot space, decent features, and a refined petrol engine. It competes with the Tata Tigor in the segment. Tigor scored a four-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, and has decent space in the interiors, and a frugal petrol engine.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor for the buyers:

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Features

The Honda Amaze's feature list includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. It also has Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

The feature list on the Tata Tigor includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and more. The safety features on the Tata Tigor are dual airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Boot Space

Since both the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor are sub-4m compact sedans, they have limited rear seat space and boot space. The Honda Amaze has a boot space of 416L. The Tata Tigor has a slightly larger boot space of 419L.

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Engine Specifications

The Honda Amaze is powered by a refined 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 83 BHP and 110 Nm torque. This 1.2L engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. However, the Honda Amaze misses out on the CNG option.

On the other hand, the Tata Tigor has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 BHP and 114Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers can also opt for a CNG option that is also available with an AMT gearbox.

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Price