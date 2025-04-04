Range Rover Vogue: All About Virat Kohli's "Magic Carpet" Feel Car

Virat Kohli Car Collection: Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a flagship luxury SUV from the British automaker is quite popular among Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricket team players. Range Rover Vogue is known for its great ride quality, luxurious interiors and premium driving experience. It is known for its ‘Magic Carpet’ ride quality as it is equipped with adaptive air suspensions, which helps in gliding over bad and bumpy roads. Recently, Virat Kohli was spotted with his Range Rover Vogue. However, the Range Rover Vogue is available in the pre-owned market and the Land Rover Range Rover is currently available for the customers.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Land Rover Range Rover:

Range Rover Price:

The price of Range Rover starts at ₹2.40 crore (ex-showroom) for the HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel variant. The customers can opt the Range Rover either the Autobiography variant or the SV variant.

Range Rover Exteriors:

The design of the Range Rover is simplistic and elegant. It has simple creases, has a long wheelbase to enhance space inside the cabin and massive road presence. It runs on 21-inch alloy wheels and the customers have an option to bespoke the Range Rover and opt for 22 or 23-inch alloy wheels as well. The tailgate of the Range Rover opens in two-pieces.

Range Rover Interiors:

The interiors of the Range Rover are luxurious and spacious. The dashboard is neatly laid and there is a big touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The rear seats are the main highlight of the Range Rover. They have great space, multiple adjustments to enhance the experience and customers can opt for a four-seater configuration as well.

Range Rover Engine Specifications: