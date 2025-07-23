Honda CB125 Hornet Unveiled in India, Competes With TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar N125

New 125cc Bike: Honda Two-Wheelers has unveiled a new 125cc motorcycle for the Indian market. According to a statement, Honda has unveiled the CB125 Hornet for buyers in India. It has a stylish and aggressive design language, has USD front forks, and comes in four-colour options to choose from. Further, it has multiple convenience features, like a digital instrument cluster. Regarding its competition, the Honda CB125 Hornet will compete with the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125, and Bajaj Pulsar N125 in the 125cc segment. However, the bookings will commence from August 1, 2025, and the prices are expected to be announced near the date.

Here is everything you need to know about the Honda CB125 Hornet:

Honda CB125 Hornet Design

The design of the CB125 Hornet is aggressive, as the company has entered the sporty 125cc segment. From the images, it has sharp LED headlamps, golden coloured upside-down (USD) forks at the front, a split seat setup, and LED tail lamps.

Honda CB125 Hornet Suspensions

The Honda CB125 Hornet has golden coloured upside-down forks at the front, and the rear has a monoshock absorber.

Honda CB125 Hornet Features

Regarding the feature list, the Honda CB125 Hornet has a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity with the Honda RoadSync mobile application, and USB charging to charge your phone.

Honda CB125 Hornet Safety Features

For safety, the front has a disc brake, and single-channel ABS is standard.

Honda CB125 Hornet Colours

The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in four colour options to choose from. These are:

Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow

Pearl Igneous Black

Pearl Siren Blue with Aesthetic Blue Metallic

Pearl Siren Blue with Sport Red

Honda CB125 Hornet Price