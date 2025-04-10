Honda CB300R Recalled in India: Check Details

Honda CB300R Recalled: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has issued a voluntary recall of its CB300R in India. According to a statement from Honda, the motorcycles are being recalled due to a PCB issue in the headlights, which could result in the flickering of the headlights or complete shutdown. However, it is still unclear how many units will be recalled by the automaker.

Here’s a quick rundown that you need to know about the Honda CB300R recall:

What is the issue with the Honda CB300R?

According to a statement, Honda has identified a concern in the internal PCB structure of the motorcycle’s headlight. The core wires could suffer a break at the root of terminals, resulting in the headlight flickering or shutting off.

Which manufacturerd year units are affected?

Honda says certain units that are manufacturerd between 2018 to 2020 have a potential of headlight flickering.

What will be the cost of repair?

Irrespective of vehicle’s warranty status, the replacement of the part will be done on free of cost basis for the customers.

How can customers check if their motorcycles are under this recall?

All the affected customers can check if their vehicle falls under this recall notice by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website or can contact their nearest Honda BigWing dealership.

What is the price of the Honda CB300R?

The price of the Honda CB300R starts at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant.

What are the engine specifications of the Honda CB300R?

The Honda CB300R is equipped with a 289cc single-cylinder air cooled petrol engine. This engine produces 30.7 bhp and 27.7 Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

What are the colour options on the Honda CB300R?

The Honda CB300R is available in two colour options: