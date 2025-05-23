Honda CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Honda's new 750-1000cc Bikes: Honda Motorcycles has launched two new high-end motorcycles for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has launched the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet. According to Honda, the bookings for the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet are open, and they say the deliveries will commence from June 2025 onwards. Both motorcycles are offered in a single variant option.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Honda CB750 Hornet:

Honda CB750 Hornet Price:

The price of the Honda CB750 Hornet is ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Honda CB750 Hornet Features

The feature list on the Honda CB750 Hornet includes a five-inch TFT display with Honda’s RoadSync app connectivity, four riding modes, Honda Selectable Torque control, and others.

Honda CB750 Hornet Engine Specifications

The Honda CB750 Hornet is equipped with a 755cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 90 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. To enhance the riding experience, it has a slipper and an assist clutch for smoother gearshifts.

Honda CB750 Hornet Availability

According to Honda Motorcycles, the Honda CB750 Hornet is available at all the BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Honda CB1000 Hornet:

Honda CB1000 Hornet Price

Honda CB1000 Hornet comes at a price tag of ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Honda CB1000 Hornet Features

The feature list on the Honda CB1000 Hornet includes a similar feature list to the Honda CB750 Hornet.

Honda CB1000 Hornet Engine Specifications

The Honda CB1000 Hornet is equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder Dual Overhead Cam engine, making 155 bhp and 107 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. Further, it has a bi-directional quickshifter as well for smoother gearshifts.

Honda CB1000 Hornet Availability