Honda CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Updated May 23rd 2025, 18:16 IST
Honda's new 750-1000cc Bikes: Honda Motorcycles has launched two new high-end motorcycles for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has launched the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet. According to Honda, the bookings for the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet are open, and they say the deliveries will commence from June 2025 onwards. Both motorcycles are offered in a single variant option.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honda CB750 Hornet:
The price of the Honda CB750 Hornet is ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
The feature list on the Honda CB750 Hornet includes a five-inch TFT display with Honda’s RoadSync app connectivity, four riding modes, Honda Selectable Torque control, and others.
The Honda CB750 Hornet is equipped with a 755cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 90 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. To enhance the riding experience, it has a slipper and an assist clutch for smoother gearshifts.
According to Honda Motorcycles, the Honda CB750 Hornet is available at all the BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Which 500cc Cruiser Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹6 Lakh?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honda CB1000 Hornet:
Honda CB1000 Hornet comes at a price tag of ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
The feature list on the Honda CB1000 Hornet includes a similar feature list to the Honda CB750 Hornet.
The Honda CB1000 Hornet is equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder Dual Overhead Cam engine, making 155 bhp and 107 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. Further, it has a bi-directional quickshifter as well for smoother gearshifts.
According to Honda Motorcycles, since this motorcycle is their flagship offering, the Honda CB1000 Hornet is available only at its BigWing Topline dealerships.
Published May 23rd 2025, 18:16 IST