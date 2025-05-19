Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Which 500cc Cruiser Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹6 Lakh?

Honda vs Kawasaki: The adventure cruiser motorcycle offers a comfortable riding, has a low seat height and is available with multiple engine options. Recently, Honda Motorcycles launched its Rebel 500 in the 500cc cruiser motorcycle segment. However, it competes with the Kawasaki Eliminator in its segment. Both the bikes comes in a single variant option and has a single colour available.

Which one to choose under ₹6 lakh?

Here is a quick comparison for buyers on which one to choose from:

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Features

Both the motorcycles are equipped with decent feature list for buyers. For starters, the Honda Rebel 500 has a LCD digital instrument cluster, has dual-channel ABS, has LED headlight, tail light, and indicators, and others. On the contrary, the Kawasaki Eliminator has LCD instrument cluster, LED headlamps, tail lamps, and indicators, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Seat Height

Lower the seat height, better is the riding comfort and easier access to the motorcycle. The Honda Rebel 500 has a seat height of 690mm, whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator has a seat height of 735mm.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Colour option

The Honda Rebel 500 and the Kawasaki Eliminator has a single colour option for buyers. The Rebel 500 has a Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic paint shade whereas the Eliminator has a Metallic Flat Spark Black paint shade.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Engine

The main core of both the motorcycles is there 500cc engines. The Honda Rebel 500 has a 471cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 45 bhp and 43 Nm of torque. The Kawasaki Eliminator also has a parallel-twin petrol engine, making 43 bhp and 42 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Price

The price of the Honda Rebel 500 is ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The price of the Kawasaki Eliminator is ₹5.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

