Honda City, Elevate & Other Cars Become Cheaper After GST 2.0 - Check Price Drop

GST 2.0 Benefit on Cars: Honda Cars has announced a reduction in the ex-showroom prices of its multiple cars as the Union government has reduced the GST. According to Honda, the third-gen Amaze has the maximum benefit of up to ₹95,500, followed by other models in the lineup. The auto manufacturer further says that there are ongoing festive offers, which can increase the savings of the buyers, along with the price reduction. The new prices on the Honda City, Elevate, and other models will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

However, you can reach out to your nearest Honda dealership for variant-wise post-GST reduction expected price information.

Here’s how much the price drop will be for various Honda cars in India after GST 2.0:

What is the update on the price of the Honda Amaze second generation?

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Honda Amaze second generation was ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Amaze second generation has a price drop of up to ₹72,800.

What is the update on the price of the Honda Amaze third generation?

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Honda Amaze third generation was ₹8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Amaze third generation has a maximum price drop of up to ₹95,500.

What is the update on the price of the Honda City?

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Honda City was ₹12.38 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the City has a price drop of up to ₹57,500.

What is the update on the price of the Honda Elevate?