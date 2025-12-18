Honda City Price Dips by up to ₹92,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Honda City: Buyers, when planning to get a new sedan car, which is feature-rich, has a reliable petrol engine, and simple looks with a comfortable cabin, can check out the Honda City in the market. It is positioned in the D-segment sedan, which is now mainly taken over by the SUV segment. However, if you wish to buy the new Honda City in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹92,000 on your purchase as the automaker is offering multiple benefits on this sedan.

The Honda City comes with features like a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others. Talking about the powertrain, it has a single 1.5L petrol engine on offer. Honda offers the City in four variants and two gearbox options.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount on the Honda City:

Price of Honda City SV, V, VX variants

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹11.95 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the SV variant.

The price of the Honda City V variant is ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the VX variant is ₹13.72 lakh

Discount on Honda City SV, V, VX Variants

In December 2025, Honda is offering a cash discount of ₹30,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, and there is a scrappage benefit of ₹5,000. Moreover, you can also avail loyalty benefits of ₹4,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000, resulting in overall savings of ₹92,000 on the SV, V, and VX variants with both automatic and manual gearbox options of the City.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Honda City ZX Variant

The price of the Honda City ZX variant starts at ₹14.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission.

