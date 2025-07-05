Looking to Buy Hyundai Verna - Check Out Its Alternatives Under ₹25 Lakh

Hyundai Verna Alternatives: The D-segment sedan offers handful of options to the buyers. In this segment, the Hyundai Verna is one of the oldest sedan on sale. It is feature-loaded, have 2 engine options, and multiple colours to choose from. It has a sunroof, driving modes, a wireless chargers, ambient lights, and other features. Regarding safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Level-2 ADAS, and more. The Verna has a 1.5L NA and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine on offer.

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹12.97 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹20.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives under ₹25 lakh, which you can consider instead of going for the Hyundai Verna:

Honda City

The Honda City is a popular sedan in the market. It is also one of the oldest sedan on sale in India in the D-segment sedan options. It has features like blind-spot assist camera, a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. Regarding safety, Honda City comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It has a single engine option, which is the 1.5L NA petrol engine.

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹14.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Volkswagen Virtus

If you are looking for a stylish sedan, then you can consider the Volkswagen Virtus. It is one of the highest selling D-segment sedan in previous months. Virtus comes with features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger and more. Regarding safety, Virtus has six airbags, ABS, traction control, but misses out on ADAS features in this segment. It has a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engine on offer.

The price of the Volkswagen Virtus starts at ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus have a similar platform, feature list, and safety features. However, it looks more sophisticated as compared to the Virtus. It has similar features like digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, sunroof, and more. Slavia has a similar 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engine on offer.