FASTag ₹3,000 Pass Explained: 10 Things You Didn’t Know Before August 15

FASTag Annual Pass Explained: If you are travelling on highways and expressways too often, and looking for a cost-effective way to save on tolls, then the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has brought a new solution to this problem. Nitin Gadkari has announced a new FASTag Annual Pass, which is said to offer a more cost-effective way to travel and ease the congestion at toll plazas. The FASTag Annual Pass will be effective from August 15, 2025.

Here are 10 things that you need to know about the FASTag Annual Pass:

What is the ⁠cost of the FASTag Annual Pass?

Gadkari has said that the cost of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000.

What is the validity period of the FASTag Annual Pass?

The Ministry has stated that the FASTag Annual Pass is either valid for a year from the date of issue or up to 200 trips, whichever comes earlier.

How are the 200 trips being counted?

Even though the Ministry claims the annual pass will bring down the cost for each toll from an average of ₹80 to about ₹15, it has not provided clarity on how each trip will be calculated. More information about the new annual FASTag pass is expected to become available in the coming days.

How can you apply for the FASTag Annual Pass?

The Ministry has said that soon there will be a registration link on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH to apply for the FASTag Annual Pass.

Who is not eligible for the ₹3,000 FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is not available for the commercial vehicle users, meaning for inter-city cabs and taxis, buses, trucks, and lorries.

⁠Can the FASTag Annual Pass be used at all toll plazas?

Yes, the FASTag Annual Pass can be used at any toll plaza of the National Highway or the Expressway till the time it is valid.

⁠Is the FASTag Annual Pass transferable between vehicles?

No, the FASTag Annual Pass is non-transferable between vehicles. Since a regular FASTag is linked to the vehicle’s registration number or the chassis number, the Annual Pass will also have similar guidelines.

⁠Who Can Use the FASTag Annual Pass?

According to the Ministry, private vehicle owners, including cars, jeeps, and vans, can apply and use the FASTag Annual Pass.

What is the purpose of the FASTag Annual Pass?

Nitin Gadkari stated that the FASTag Annual Pass will help in a smooth and cost-effective trip across highways and expressways with this pass throughout the country.

What were the long-standing complaints about the Toll Plaza?