Honda City vs Hyundai Verna - Best Sedan Under ₹15 Lakh, How Do They Compare?

City vs Verna: The D-segment sedan in India has limited options for buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Honda City is one of the oldest sedans on sale to date. It has a comfortable cabin, decent features, and is available with a single-engine option. On the other hand, the Honda City competes with the Hyundai Verna, which is a popular sedan among buyers. Verna was recently updated with a new design, engine options, and new features.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna for buyers:

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Features

The feature list on the Honda City comprises a 9-inch infotainment screen, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated and powered seats, wireless charger, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and other convenience features.

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Safety Features

The safety features on the Honda City consist of Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. On the contrary, the Hyundai Verna has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features standard across its variants. It also has Level-2 ADAS, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Engine

The Honda City is equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 121 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The Hyundai Verna is equipped with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 115 bhp and 145 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Additionally, it is also available with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, making 160 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Price