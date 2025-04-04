Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which budget Hatchback to Opt Under ₹7 lakh?

Budget Hatchback Comparo: The hatchback segment in India offers decent vehicles to buyers who are tight on budget. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a popular choice among buyers. It has decent features, a refined petrol engine and a comprehensive set of features for the buyers. It competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in its segment. The Grand i10 Nios is feature-loaded and has a refined petrol engine and decent comfort.

We have got you a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Era variant.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio consists of touch-screen infotainment, manual air conditioning, all four power windows, and more. The feature list on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios consists of a 9-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was recently updated with six airbags as a standard across its variant lineup. Further, it has traction control, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Similarly, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a single-engine option to the buyers. It is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 91Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers also have an option to opt for a CNG option.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 84BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The buyers can also opt for a single or a dual-cylinder CNG option.