Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Honda vs Maruti Suzuki: Buyers looking for a new sedan have a variety of options to choose from. If you are looking for a car that has sophisticated interiors, decent features, and a refined engine, then you can check out the Honda City. It has been on sale for more than two decades, and in 2025, it became an underrated option in its segment. In terms of its rivals, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment. It has been on sale for a long time, and it feels a bit dated in its segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for prospective buyers:

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Price

The price of the Honda City is ₹13.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top variant.

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Honda City has slightly more features on offer over the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The City comes with a sunroof, blind spot camera, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the Ciaz comes with an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a 9-inch infotainment system, a rear window shade, and others.

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Honda City comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with dual front airbags, ABS, and others.

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Engine

Both the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz come with a single petrol engine. The City has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, which makes 121 bhp and 147 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, mated with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

