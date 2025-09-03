Honda City vs Skoda Slavia - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best Sedan in India: The D-segment sedan category has multiple options to choose from. In this, the Honda City is a popular choice among buyers and has been on sale for quite a long time. It has a spacious cabin, has decent features, and is available with a single engine option. On the other hand, if you want a sporty-looking, powerful sedan having punchy performance, then you can consider the Skoda Slavia. Both come at a similar price tag and are available with a petrol engine only.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda City and the Skoda Slavia for buyers:

Honda City vs Skoda Slavia - Price

The price of the Honda City starts at ₹14.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹19.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Skoda Slavia starts at ₹12.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹21.45 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Honda City vs Skoda Slavia - Features

Both the Honda City and the Skoda Slavia are feature-loaded offerings in the market. The Honda City comes with blind-spot assist, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Honda City vs Skoda Slavia - Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, the Honda City comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. On the other side, the Skoda Slavia comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, lowline TPMS, traction control, and it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Honda City vs Skoda Slavia - Engine Specifications