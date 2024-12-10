Kia Syros Launch: Kia India has teased new visuals of its upcoming car, Syros in India ahead of its launch. The Korean automaker highlighted its features, which showcased that it will come equipped with ADAS features, terrain modes, and more. According to the video teaser, Syros will get LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs and in features. Kia India will unveil Syros on December 19, 2024, and the launch is expected in January. Kia will be showcasing the Syros at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

Let us look at the details of the upcoming Kia Syros in India:

Kia Syros Features:

Talking about the features, the upcoming Kia Syros is going to be loaded with it. According to the media teaser, the Syros will come with a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more. It will have two type-C charger ports and a 12V charging socket.

Additionally, it will also feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Kia Syros will come equipped with ADAS features, which will consist of lane keep assist. To enhance the driving experience, the automaker will offer driving modes and cruise control as well.

Kia Syros Exteriors:

As per the recent media teaser, the Syros will have LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The design of the headlamps is similar to the Carnival MPV. Syros’s bumpers will get a silver finish and the hood is on the higher side.

According to the automaker, Syros will have roof rails and will come with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, Syros will come with L-shaped LED taillamps.

Kia Syros Interiors:

Inside the Syros, it will have a steering wheel similar to the Kia EV6.

Kia Syros Competition: