Considering to buy Skoda Kushaq: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That Buyers Need to Check

Skoda Kushaq Alternatives: The compact SUV segment has multiple options for the buyers to opt from. Buyers looking for a German SUV, having strong build quality, engine performance and decent features can check out the Skoda Kushaq. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform, has a five-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, have two engine, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine options and misses out on a diesel engine. Further Kushaq has multiple convenience features on offer. It comes with a sunroof, a wireless charger, a 11.2-inch infotainment screen, and others.

The price of Skoda Kushaq is ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are the top three alternatives of Skoda Kushaq that buyers can check:

Kia Seltos

The first option for the customers that can be considered is the Kia Seltos. It is a feature-loaded SUV, having features such as a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, and more. It has bold looks and has three engine options for the buyers. Seltos has a 1.5L turbo petrol, a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine to opt from.

The price of the Kia Seltos is ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The next compact SUV that buyers can check as an alternative for Skoda Kushaq is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is a popular SUV in its segment, has decent features such as a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and also has an AWD drivetrain option. The buyers can opt the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara from a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine with a CNG option as well.

The buyers have to pay ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Honda Elevate

The third car on the list that buyers can check out is the Honda Elevate. It is an underrated SUV in its segment, having a comfortable seating, refined petrol engine and multiple features for the buyers. It has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient light, Level-2 ADAS, and more. Elevate is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine.