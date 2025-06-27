Honda Elevate vs MG Astor - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Best Compact SUV: If you are looking for a compact SUV, which is feature loaded, has a petrol engine, and decent space, there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment , you can check the Honda Elevate and it competes with the MG Astor. Both comes with multiple convenience features, have ADAS on offer, and comes in a petrol engine option only.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda Elevate and the MG Astor for the prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The Honda Elevate and the MG Astor are popular SUVs in the market. If you are looking for a refined engine, premium cabin experience and can compromise on some features, then you can check the Honda Elevate. If you are looking for bigger sunroof, more features, and turbo petrol engine, then you can check the MG Astor.

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor - Engine

Regarding the engine options, both the SUVs are only avaialble with a petrol engine. The Honda Elevate has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. On the other side, the MG Astor has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.3L turbo petrol engine, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor - Safety Feature

Both the Honda Elevate and the MG Astor are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and others. The MG Astor is equipped with highline TPMS, which is missing in the Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor - Features

Both the Honda Elevate and the MG Astor are feature-loaded SUVs. The Honda Elevate has a small sunroof, automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other side, the MG Astor has a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor - Price