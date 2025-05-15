Honda Elevate vs Toyota Hyryder - Which Compact SUV to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh in India?

Honda vs Toyota: Buyers while planning for a new vehicle in India opt for a feature-loaded cabin, has a comfortable cabin and is high on fuel efficiency. In the compact SUV segment, the Honda Elevate is one of the popular option that buyers can check. It has decent features, and is available with a single-engine option. However, it competes with the Toyota Hyryder at its price. It is available with multiple engine options and has slightly more features.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Honda Elevate and the Toyota Hyryder for buyers:

Honda Elevate vs Toyota Hyryder - Price

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹13.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹13.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Honda Elevate vs Toyota Hyryder - Features

Both the Honda Elevate and the Toyota Hyryder are well-equipped with features. The Honda Elevate has a smaller sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. The Toyota Hyryder has a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, front ventilated seats, wireless charger, rear sunshades, and more.

Honda Elevate vs Toyota Hyryder - Engine Specification

The buyers of the Honda Elevate has a single engine option to opt for. It has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 121 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. It also has a CNG option to choose from.

The buyers of the Toyota Hyryder can opt from a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 104 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option or an AWD option.

