Honda NX500 Gets E-Clutch in India, But There’s a Catch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated NX500 in India with its E-Clutch technology, bringing clutch-free gear shifts to the middleweight adventure touring motorcycle segment. The bike is priced at ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India), with bookings now open through Honda BigWing dealerships. The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is available in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

The NX500 itself remains mechanically unchanged. The biggest update here is the addition of Honda’s electronically controlled clutch system, which automatically manages clutch engagement during starts, stops, and gear shifts while still allowing riders to manually override the system whenever they want.

In simpler terms, riders still shift gears manually using the foot lever, but no longer need to constantly operate the clutch lever in traffic or during long-distance touring.

What Is Honda E-Clutch?

Honda’s E-Clutch system uses electronic actuators to automate clutch operation during riding. Unlike fully automatic gearboxes or DCT systems, the rider still controls gear changes manually through the gear pedal. The difference is that the motorcycle itself handles clutch engagement electronically.

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Honda says the system is designed to reduce rider fatigue, simplify stop-and-go traffic riding, make long-distance touring easier, and improve ease of use for newer riders.

The company has already introduced the technology globally across several motorcycles, including the CB650R, CBR650R, Hornet 750, and XL750 Transalp. The NX500 now becomes the first Honda adventure motorcycle in India to receive the system.

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The Engine and Hardware Stay the Same

Mechanically, the NX500 continues with the same 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing around 47hp and 43Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle retains:

Showa SFF-BP USD front suspension

preload-adjustable rear monoshock

dual front disc brakes

dual-channel ABS

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup

Honda has also retained the 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity supporting navigation, calls, and music functions.

The Price Jump Is Significant

This is the catch. The E-Clutch version costs ₹7.43 lakh, around ₹1.11 lakh more than the outgoing standard NX500.

That makes the NX500 one of the more expensive motorcycles in its category, especially when compared to rivals like BMW F 450 GS, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Benelli TRK 502.

Honda is essentially betting that buyers in this segment will pay a premium for comfort, convenience, and Honda’s long-standing reputation for reliability and refinement.

Who Is This Motorcycle Really For?

The addition of E-Clutch subtly changes the NX500’s audience. Adventure motorcycles often intimidate newer riders because of weight, traffic fatigue, clutch-heavy riding, and low-speed manoeuvring.

Honda’s system lowers that barrier slightly without removing the traditional riding experience entirely.

Unlike fully automatic motorcycles, the E-Clutch still preserves manual gear control and rider engagement. The bike continues to feel like a conventional motorcycle, just one that demands less physical effort during daily riding.