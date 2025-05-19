Honda Rebel 500 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New 500cc Bike from Honda: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has launched the Rebel 500 for the Indian market. According to a statement, this 500cc cruiser motorcycle will be available in a single variant and colour and will be available only in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The bike manufacturer further says it is a retro cruiser motorcycle in the 500cc segment.

“We are very excited to bring the Rebel 500 to Indian shores. It has been a motorcycle that riding enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for years, and it’s now finally here. Designed to let you express your individuality, the Rebel 500 blends timeless cruiser styling with modern touches to stand apart from the crowd.” Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Honda Rebel 500 for buyers:

At what locations will the Honda Rebel 500 be available?

The Honda Rebel 500 is available only at BigWing dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

What are the colour and variant options of the Honda Rebel 500?

Honda Motorcycles offers the Rebel 500 in a single Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic paint shade. Further, it comes in a single variant option.

What are the features of the Honda Rebel 500?

The feature list on the Honda Rebel 500 comprises dual-channel ABS, an inverted LCD, LED headlights and tail lamps, and more.

What are the engine specifications of the Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 is equipped with a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin petrol engine. This engine makes 45 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Which tyres are being offered on the Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 comes with Dunlop tyres that are fitted as standard, having a 130/90-16 front and 150/80-16 rear wheels.

What is the seat height of the Honda Rebel 500?

The Honda Rebel 500 has a seat height of 690mm. It makes it easier for short height riders to ride comfortably.

What is the price of the Honda Rebel 500?