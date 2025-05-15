Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R vs BMW S 1000 RR – Which 1000cc Bike To Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:04 IST
1000cc Bikes Battle: Buyers looking for a motorcycle, which offers performance, has aggressive design, and has decent features can check out the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R. It is a popular litre-class motorcycle in the market. However, if buyers wish for more options, then there is the BMW S 1000 RR. It has aggressive looks, powerful performance and decent features.
Here is a quick comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R and the BMW S1000 RR for buyers:
The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R is ₹21.07 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in a single variant option. On the other hand, the price of the BMW S 1000 RR starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It is available in three variants.
Buyers of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R can choose from two colour options. The BMW S 1000 RR is available in three colour options to choose from.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with a 998cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 201 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. It has a bi-directIonal quickshifter for better experience. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR is also equipped with an inline four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine makes 210 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, having a bi-directional quick shifter.
Both the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R and the BMW S 1000 RR are head turner motorcycles in the market. However, the service network and the parts availability of the Kawasaki is slightly better as compared to BMW Motorrad. If you wish for more aggressive design and slightly more horses, then buyers can check the BMW S 1000 RR.
Published May 15th 2025, 18:04 IST