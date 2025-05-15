Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R vs BMW S 1000 RR – Which 1000cc Bike To Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

1000cc Bikes Battle: Buyers looking for a motorcycle, which offers performance, has aggressive design, and has decent features can check out the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R. It is a popular litre-class motorcycle in the market. However, if buyers wish for more options, then there is the BMW S 1000 RR. It has aggressive looks, powerful performance and decent features.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R and the BMW S1000 RR for buyers:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R vs BMW S 1000 RR - Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R is ₹21.07 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in a single variant option. On the other hand, the price of the BMW S 1000 RR starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It is available in three variants.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R vs BMW S 1000 RR - Colours

Buyers of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R can choose from two colour options. The BMW S 1000 RR is available in three colour options to choose from.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R vs BMW S 1000 RR - Engine Specifications

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with a 998cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 201 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. It has a bi-directIonal quickshifter for better experience. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR is also equipped with an inline four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine makes 210 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, having a bi-directional quick shifter.

