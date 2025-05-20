Honda Rebel 500 vs Benelli Leoncino 500 - Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Updated May 20th 2025, 12:49 IST
Honda vs Benelli: The 500cc cruiser motorcycle segment recently saw a new addition for buyers. This segment of motorcycle have a bold design, punchy performance from the engine, and comes with decent features. Honda Motorcycles recently launched the Rebel 500 in India. Looking at the competition, buyers can also check out the Benelli Leoncino 500, which is an underrated 500cc motorcycle in its segment.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Honda Rebel 500 and Benelli Leoncino 500 for prospective buyers:
The price of the Honda Rebel 500 starts at ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). On the other hand, the price of the Benelli Leoncino 500 is ₹4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles are offered in a single Standard variant option.
Honda offers the Rebel 500 in a single colour option, thus buyers have no option. On the other hand, the Benelli Leoncino 500 has two colour options to choose from.
Both the motorcycles, the Honda Rebel 500 and the Benelli Leoncino 500, have decent features. Both come with LED headlamps, an LCD instrument cluster, and others.
The Honda Rebel 500 is equipped with a 471cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 45 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Benelli Leoncino 500 has a 500cc petrol engine, making slightly more power of 46.8 bhp anad 46 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.
Both the 500cc motorcycles, the Honda Rebel 500 and the Benelli Leoncino 500, are good offerings in the segment. Buyers can check out the Honda Rebel 500 for more aesthetic looks and retro styling. On the other hand, buyers can check out the Benelli Leoncino 500 if looking for better colour options and slightly more power, but sourcing parts and service network of Benelli is limited.
