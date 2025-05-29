Honda's Popular CD 110 Dream Bike Says Goodbye After 11 Years

Honda CD 110 Dream Discontinued: Honda Motorcycles has discontinued its CD 110 Dream motorcycle from the Indian market. It was launched in 2014 and was a popular motorcycle in the mass-market segment. It was one of the most affordable Honda bikes back then, the CD 110 Dream offered a reliable petrol engine, had comfortable seating, and provided Honda’s reliability.

Honda did provide timely updates to the CD 110 Dream, but later, the sales declined, and the automaker eventually discontinued it in India. Currently, Honda sells the Livo in the 110cc commuter motorcycle segment.

Honda CD 110 Dream Price

The price of the Honda CD 110 Dream was ₹41,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in 2014. The last recorded price of the Honda CD 110 Dream (April 2025) was Rs 76,401 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda CD 110 Dream Sales

According to SIAM’s data, the Honda CD 110 Dream was recording a decline in sales. The data revealed that in February 2025, Honda recorded only a single-unit sale in that period. In March 2025, Honda sold 33 units of the CD 110 Dream, and in April, it saw 0 sales.

Honda CD 110 Engine Specifications

The Honda CD 110 Dream was equipped with a 109cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which produced 8.66 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque, paired with a four-speed gearbox.

Honda’s Most Affordable Motorcycle

Currently, the Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the Honda two-wheeler lineup in India. It is a 100cc motorcycle, having a reliable petrol engine and a comfortable seating posture.

Honda Shine 100 Price

The price of the Honda Shine 100 starts at ₹66,794 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in a single Standard variant.

Honda’s 110cc Motorcycle

Currently, buyers looking for a 110cc motorcycle in Honda Motorcycles' lineup can check out the Honda Livo. It has a 109cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

Honda Livo Price