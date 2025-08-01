Honda Shine 100 DX, CB125 Hornet Prices Revealed - Colours, Features & More

New Bike Launch: Honda Motorcycles recently unveiled its two new motorcycles, the Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, for the Indian market. Now, the two-wheeler maker has announced the prices of its bikes. According to a statement, the cost of the CB125 Hornet starts at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Shine 100 DX has a lower price tag of ₹74,959 (ex-showroom).

Here’s a quick rundown of the two bikes for the prospective buyers:

Honda CB125 Hornet

Features

The feature list on the Honda CB125 Hornet comprises Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch TFT display, USB charging and others.

Engine Specifications

The CB125 Hornet has a 123.94 cc single-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed transmission. This engine makes 11 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque.

Colours

You can choose the Honda CB125 Hornet from four colour options. These are: Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Aesthetic Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue with Sport Red.

Rivals

The Honda CB125 Hornet competes with the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, Bajaj Pulsar N125, and other 125cc bikes in the segment.

Honda Shine 100 DX

Features

Regarding the feature list, the Honda Shine 100 DX comes with an LCD digital instrument cluster, which shows real-time mileage, range (distance to empty), and a service due indicator. Further, to enhance safety, it has a side-stand engine cut-off as well.

Colours

The Honda Shine 100 DX comes in four colour options. You can choose it from: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Grey Metallic.

Engine Specifications

The Honda Shine 100 DX has a 97cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 7.28 bhp and 8.04 Nm of peak torque, mated with a four-speed manual gearbox.

Rivals