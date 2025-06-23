Triumph Speed T4 vs Harley Davidson X 440 - Which 400cc Bike to Choose Under ₹3 Lakh?

Triumph vs Harley Davidson: If you are looking for a new bike that offers decent performance, has good design, can check in the 400cc segment. Recently, different automakers like Triumph, Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp, and others. Recently, Triumph added a new paint shade to its Speed T4 and made some other cosmetic changes as well. On the other side, the buyers can also check out the Harley-Davidson X 440, which is quite underrated in its segment.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Triumph Speed T4 and Harley-Davidson X 440 for the prospective buyers:

Triumph Speed T4 vs Harley Davidson X 440: Price

The price of the Triumph Speed T4 starts at ₹2.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Harley-Davidson X 440 is ₹2.85 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Triumph Speed T4 vs Harley-Davidson X 440: Design

The design of the Triumph Speed T4 and the Harley-Davidson X 440 is quite similar. Both have round-shaped LED headlamps, LED indicators, and come with USD forks at the front. The Triumph Speed T4 comes with alloy wheels across colour options whereas the Harley Davidson X 440 offers spoke wheels in the lower trims.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Harley-Davidson X 440: Colours

The Triumph Speed T4 is available in five colour options to choose from. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X 440 is available in seven colour options to choose from.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Harley-Davidson X 440: Engine Specifications

Both the Triumph Speed T4 and the Harley-Davidson X 440 have a 400cc petrol engine. The Triumph Speed T4 is equipped with a 399cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 30 bhp and 36 Nm torque. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X 440 has a similar 440cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 27 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque.

