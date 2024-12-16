Honda Shine to Bajaj Platina: Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles in India

Most Affordable Bikes in India: The two-wheeler segment in India consists of motorcycles offered in different categories and multiple engine options. In India, the commuter segment motorcycles drive the major sales for Indian auto manufacturers. Talking about the most affordable motorcycles in India, Hero MotoCorp offers the HF Deluxe, starting at Rs 56,674 (ex-showroom) equipped with a 97cc engine.

Here is a list for buyers of the top five most affordable motorcycles available in India.

Hero HF Deluxe:

The Hero HF Deluxe is the most affordable motorcycle in India. It is equipped with an ideal start/stop system in its higher-spec variant. HF Deluxe is powered by a 97cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 7.91BHP and 8.05Nm torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox. The price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 56,674 (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in five variants and seven colour options.

Honda Shine:

The second bike that buyers can check is the Shine from Honda Motorcycles and Scooters. The Honda Shine is equipped with halogen headlamps. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 10.59BHP and 11Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The price of the Hero Shine is Rs 62,990 (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is offered in two variants and five colour options.

TVS Sport:

The third most affordable motorcycle that buyers can check is the TVS Sport. TVS Sport comes with a two-pod instrument cluster and LED DRLs. It is powered by a 109cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 8.18BHP and 8.7Nm torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox. The price of TVS Sport is Rs 64,410 (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in two variants and eight colours.

Bajaj Platina

The next bike that buyers can check is the Platina from Bajaj Auto. Bajaj Platina is available in a 100cc and a 110cc motorcycle. The Bajaj Platina is powered by a 102cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 7.79BHP and 8.34Nm torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox. The price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 66,840 (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in single variant and four colour options.

Yamaha FZ Fi