Honda X-ADV 750 Scooter Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

BMW C400 GT Rival: Honda Motorcycles has launched a new adventure scooter, the X-ADV, for the Indian market. According to Honda, the X-ADV 750 has an adventure tourer styling, is loaded with features, and has a powerful petrol engine. The buyers can choose from two colour options, and the bookings are open for this scooter. Further, Honda says it will start the deliveries of the X-ADV from June 2025 onwards.

“The launch of the X-ADV marks yet another milestone in our BigWing journey as we continue to expand our premium motorcycle portfolio. With a perfect blend of adventure capability and city-friendly dynamics, the X-ADV will help you take a ride on the wild side.” Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the Honda X-ADV 750

Honda X-ADV 750 Design

Honda X-ADV 750, Image Source: Honda Motorcycles

The Honda X-ADV 750 has an adventure tourer styling, giving a maxi-scooter vibe at first glance. It has sharp LED headlamps and DRLs, and comes with USD forks at the front, and runs on 17-inch spoke wheels at the front. The rear has a pre-load adjustable suspension and runs on 15-inch spoke wheels.

Honda X-ADV 750 Features

Honda X-ADV 750 Rear, Image Source: Honda Motorcycles

The feature list on the Honda X-ADV 750 includes a USB Type-C charger, a five-inch full-colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Further, it has cruise control, selectable traction control as well for better riding experience.

Honda X-ADV 750 Storage Space

Honda X-ADV 750 Front, Image Source: Honda Motorcycles

According to Honda, the X-ADV 750 has a 22L under seat storage space on offer.

Honda X-ADV 750 Colours

Honda Motorcycles offers the X-ADV 750 in two colour options to choose from. It comes in

Pearl Glare White

Graphite Black

Honda X-ADV 750 Engine Specifications

The main core of the Honda X-ADV 750 is its engine. It comes equipped with a 745cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 57.8 bhp and 69Nm of peak torque, paired to a DCT gearbox. It comes with ride-by-wire technology, and there are five riding modes on offer.

Honda X-ADV 750 Price and Availability

The price of the Honda X-ADV 750 is ₹11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It is available across all the Honda BigWing dealerships in India.

Honda X-ADV 750 Rivals