Honda X-ADV 750 vs BMW C 400 GT – Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Battle of Maxi-Scooters: The premium maxi-scooter segment is underrated in India. Recently, Honda Motorcycles launched its X-ADV 750 in the market. Talking about the competition, buyers can check out the BMW C 400 GT at its price point. Both are feature-loaded, have muscular design, and has a comfortable seating.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda X-ADV 750 and the BMW C 400 GT for buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

The maxi scooter segment in India is quite underrated. For the price of around ₹13-₹14 lakh, it becomes a very niche segment product. However, buyers who wish for more power and performance can check out the Honda X-ADV 750. On the other hand, buyers who wish for a premium experience and can compromise on power, can check the BMW C 400 GT.

Honda X-ADV 750 vs BMW C 400 GT - Features

Both the Honda X-ADV 750 and the BMW C 400 GT are feature-loaded offerings for buyers. Common feature list includes Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, digital instrument cluster, USB chargers, and more. However, the Honda X-ADV 750 has cruise control, selectable traction control, and more.

Honda X-ADV 750 vs BMW C 400 GT - Colour Options

The buyers of the Honda X-ADV 750 can choose from two colour options. On the other side, the BMW C 400 GT buyers have a single colour option.

Honda X-ADV 750 vs BMW C 400 GT - Engine

One of the main highlights of the Honda X-ADV 750 and BMW C 400 GT is their engines. The Honda X-ADV 750 comes with a 745cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin petrol engine, making 57 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a DCT gearbox. On the other side, the BMW C 400 GT has a 350cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 33 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a CVT gearbox.

Honda X-ADV 750 vs BMW C 400 GT - Price