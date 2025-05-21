Toyota RAV4 Unveiled Globally - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Toyota RAV4 Updated: Toyota Motor has unveiled the sixth generation of its compact SUV, RAV4, globally. The Japanese automaker has made several changes to this vehicle, including a new powertrain, updated features, and technology. Since it was unveiled for the US markets, the buyers can choose Core, Sport, or Rugged styles. Further, there is a new GR-Sport trim and Woodland trim.

“With three distinct styles, two highly efficient electrified powertrains, and available Front- or All-Wheel Drive, the all-new RAV4 offers something for everyone and is ready to take on all of life’s adventures,” David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota RAV4:

Toyota RAV4 Exterior

Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport Exteriors, Image Source: Toyota

The exteriors of the Toyota RAV4 have LED headlamps, the grill is boldly coloured, wheels can be opted for 17-inch to 20-inch alloys, and it has C-shaped LED tail lamps. Further, the GR-Sport variant has black coloured body cladding, red brake callipers, which enhances the sporty appearance on the RAV4.

Toyota RAV4 Interiors

Toyota RAV4 GR-Sport Interiors, Image Source: Toyota

The interiors of the Toyota RAV4 are also updated, and there is a new design for the dashboard. It has a new 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and the RAV4 has a 10.5-inch infotainment screen on lower trims and a 12.9-inch screen on higher trims. However, there are multiple physical controls as well, which enhance the cabin experience.

Toyota RAV4 Features

With the update, the automaker has added a bunch of new features to the RAV4. It comes with multi-zone climate control, wireless charger, driving modes, and more. For safety, it has ADAS features, multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and other safety features.

Toyota RAV4 Engine

The Toyota RAV4 has a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric drivetrain option to choose from. The hybrid engine and the plug-in hybrid option are paired to a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, and the battery pack is now larger than the previous model. The PHEV model has a claimed driving range of 80 km on pure EV mode.

Will Toyota RAV4 Launch in India?