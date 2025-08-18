Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 18 August 2025 at 17:43 IST

How To Activate FASTag Annual Pass? Step-by-Step Guide

FASTag Annual Pass: NHAI recently launched the FASTag Annual Pass to ease highway commute. To apply for it, here is a step-by-step guide for the Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
FasTag Annual Toll Pass
FasTag Annual Toll Pass | Image: FasTag
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

FASTag Annual Pass: Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has recently launched new benefits for the interstate and highway commuters with the FASTag Annual Pass. This pass will only be issued to private vehicle owners and will be valid for a complete year or 200 trips. To apply for the FASTag Annual Pass, a new link is available on the official NHAI or MoRTH website and the Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the FASTag Annual Pass using the Rajmargyatra mobile application:

Step - 1: Download the Rajmargyatra mobile application

Step - 2: Select the ‘Annual Pass’ option and tap on the Pre-book

Step - 3: Follow the instructions on the screen, and click on ‘Get Started’.

Step - 4: Enter your vehicle registration number

Step - 6: Check your vehicle’s eligibility and then click on Validate.

Step - 7: Once validation is done, you’ll get an OTP on your registered mobile number for verification.

Step - 8: Once the verification is done, proceed to make the payment. The cost of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000. For payments, you can either choose UPI, Cards, or Netbanking.

Step - 9: Once the payment is done and verified, you’ll be able to use and enjoy the benefits of the FASTag Annual Pass.

Here are some further details of the FASTag Annual Pass: 

What is the validity of the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 1 year from the date of issue or for 200 trips.

What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

Since the FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 trips in a year, here’s how the trips will be calculated:

  • For Closed Tolling fee plazas: In this, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.
  • For Point-Based fee plazas: In this, each crossing of fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Spied Ahead of India Launch - Here’s What To Expect

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 17:43 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source