How To Activate FASTag Annual Pass? Step-by-Step Guide

FASTag Annual Pass: Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has recently launched new benefits for the interstate and highway commuters with the FASTag Annual Pass. This pass will only be issued to private vehicle owners and will be valid for a complete year or 200 trips. To apply for the FASTag Annual Pass, a new link is available on the official NHAI or MoRTH website and the Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the FASTag Annual Pass using the Rajmargyatra mobile application:

Step - 1: Download the Rajmargyatra mobile application

Step - 2: Select the ‘Annual Pass’ option and tap on the Pre-book

Step - 3: Follow the instructions on the screen, and click on ‘Get Started’.

Step - 4: Enter your vehicle registration number

Step - 6: Check your vehicle’s eligibility and then click on Validate.

Step - 7: Once validation is done, you’ll get an OTP on your registered mobile number for verification.

Step - 8: Once the verification is done, proceed to make the payment. The cost of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000. For payments, you can either choose UPI, Cards, or Netbanking.

Step - 9: Once the payment is done and verified, you’ll be able to use and enjoy the benefits of the FASTag Annual Pass.

Here are some further details of the FASTag Annual Pass:

What is the validity of the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 1 year from the date of issue or for 200 trips.

What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

Since the FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 trips in a year, here’s how the trips will be calculated: