How to Check If Your Vehicle Is Affected by the Delhi Fuel Ban – Step-by-Step

Fuel Ban in Delhi NCR: To reduce the air pollution in the Delhi NCR region, the Delhi government has recently introduced a fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles and on diesel cars, which are above 10 years of age and petrol cars that are above 15 years. Later, there was a lot of backlash online. An order was issued on Monday, which stated that no fuel will be given to vehicles falling in these categories from November 1, 2025. Driving a banned vehicle in the Delhi NCR region can lead to heavy fines or even legal action.

What are the penalties for driving a banned vehicle in the Delhi NCR region?

If you are driving a banned vehicle, then here are the possible penalties:

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, there is a cash fine of ₹10,000.

The vehicle can get impounded

Further, there can be a legal action or an FIR registered against the vehicle owner.

How to be safe from the ban?

However, to be on the safe side, always keep your PUC, RC, and insurance documents updated. Additionally, if you are driving an old vehicle, you can avoid going into the restricted areas or near the checkpoints.

Here is an easy step-by-step procedure to check whether your car falls under this category or not:

Step 1 - Visit the Vahan Portal

This is the official website provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to check the age of your vehicle.

Step 2 - Go to the “Know Your Vehicle Details” Section

Over here, you’ll have to fill in the registration number of the vehicle and enter the captcha code present on the screen.

Step 3 - Review Vehicle Information

Check the key details of your vehicle like the year of registration, what is the fuel type (petrol/diesel), registration expiry date, and for commercial vehicles, you have to check the fitness expiry.

Step - 4 Comparing With Fuel Ban Criteria