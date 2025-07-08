How to Check If Your Vehicle Is Affected by the Delhi Fuel Ban – Step-by-Step

Updated 8 July 2025 at 19:56 IST
Fuel Ban in Delhi NCR: To reduce the air pollution in the Delhi NCR region, the Delhi government has recently introduced a fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles and on diesel cars, which are above 10 years of age and petrol cars that are above 15 years. Later, there was a lot of backlash online. An order was issued on Monday, which stated that no fuel will be given to vehicles falling in these categories from November 1, 2025. Driving a banned vehicle in the Delhi NCR region can lead to heavy fines or even legal action.
If you are driving a banned vehicle, then here are the possible penalties:
However, to be on the safe side, always keep your PUC, RC, and insurance documents updated. Additionally, if you are driving an old vehicle, you can avoid going into the restricted areas or near the checkpoints.
Here is an easy step-by-step procedure to check whether your car falls under this category or not:
This is the official website provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to check the age of your vehicle.
Over here, you’ll have to fill in the registration number of the vehicle and enter the captcha code present on the screen.
Check the key details of your vehicle like the year of registration, what is the fuel type (petrol/diesel), registration expiry date, and for commercial vehicles, you have to check the fitness expiry.
Currently, in the Delhi NCR region, petrol vehicles over 15 years old are banned, and diesel cars over 10 years old are banned.
Published 8 July 2025 at 19:56 IST