How TVS Motor Just Changed Global 2-Wheeler Market With Norton's Comeback

TVS Revives Norton: TVS Motor Company, India’s fourth-largest automaker, has announced the revival of Norton Motorcycles, revealing its long-term “Resurgence” strategy at EICMA 2025 in Milan. This is backed by more than £200 million in investment, which marks a major attempt to turn the 127-year-old British brand into a global leader in the high-end motorcycle market. The revival of Norton centres on design, dynamics, and detail, which are the three pillars aiming to integrate the brand’s historic British craftsmanship with modern engineering.

“Over the last five years, TVS has invested more than £200m preparing Norton for its next chapter – for the Resurgence of Norton based on its core attributes of its history, design, dynamics and detail with a vision to create the world’s most desirable motorcycles,” Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said.

New Solihull Hub Anchors Norton’s Rebuild

Norton has developed a new manufacturing and design facility in Solihull, England. It was established in 2021, and this hub serves as a global space for research, development, and production. This manufacturing and design facility has the capability to produce up to 8,000 motorcycles annually, and it integrates TVS’s world-class production systems while preserving Norton’s creative and engineering independence. The workforce has surged by 25 per cent as the automaker has started preparing for the upcoming launch of the flagship Manx R in early 2026.

Four New Motorcycles Signal a Fresh Era

The Resurgence strategy of Norton begins with the introduction of four new models. These are: the Manx, Manx R, Atlas, and Atlas GT. These bikes represent Norton’s new product architecture, performance, and precision.

Advertisement

The Manx R is the flagship offering, and this superbike is built for real-world performance, offering great torque, advanced electronics, and a handcrafted design. The standard Manx shares its underpinnings with the Manx R but is tuned for more comfort on the street and versatility. Meanwhile, the Atlas and Atlas GT are adventure touring motorcycles, with lightweight frames, robust engines, and adaptive electronics, which are capable of handling both rugged terrain and long-distance touring.

TVS as a Steward

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s fourth-largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has provided the financial stability, manufacturing facility, and international network, which is necessary for Norton’s revival. Chairman Sudarshan Venu emphasised that Norton’s rebirth represents “a new chapter that unites British heritage with global scale, creating the world’s most desirable motorcycles.”

Advertisement