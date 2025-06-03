Hyundai Alcazar Gets New Variants, With Updated Features - Check Details

New Variants of Alcazar: Hyundai Motor India has launched two new variants of its Alcazar for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Alcazar gets a new Corporate variant, which is only available in a diesel engine and a Prestige variant, which is available with a petrol engine. However, new variants are only available with a seven-seater configuration only.

“The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflect our commitment to providing a more personalised and premium SUV experience,” Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the new variants of the Hyundai Alcazar:

What are the feature updates on the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar?

The Corporate and the Prestige variants of the Hyundai Alcazar offer a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lights on different panels, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. Further, these variants offer Bluelink connectivity and a wireless charger.

What are the safety features on the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar?

The safety features on the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar comprise six airbags, ESC, ABS, hill-start assist control, and more.

What are the engine specifications on the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar?

The Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine only. This engine makes 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which makes 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This variant is only available with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

What are the prices of the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar?

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar new variants are as follows: