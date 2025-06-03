Hyundai Alcazar Gets New Variants, With Updated Features - Check Details

Updated 3 June 2025 at 17:52 IST
New Variants of Alcazar: Hyundai Motor India has launched two new variants of its Alcazar for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Alcazar gets a new Corporate variant, which is only available in a diesel engine and a Prestige variant, which is available with a petrol engine. However, new variants are only available with a seven-seater configuration only.
“The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflect our commitment to providing a more personalised and premium SUV experience,” Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.
Here is a quick rundown of the new variants of the Hyundai Alcazar:
The Corporate and the Prestige variants of the Hyundai Alcazar offer a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ambient lights on different panels, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. Further, these variants offer Bluelink connectivity and a wireless charger.
The safety features on the Corporate and the Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar comprise six airbags, ESC, ABS, hill-start assist control, and more.
The Hyundai Alcazar Corporate variant is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine only. This engine makes 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The Prestige variant of the Hyundai Alcazar comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which makes 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This variant is only available with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
The price of the Hyundai Alcazar new variants are as follows:
