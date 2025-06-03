Tata Harrier EV Launched in India With 627 km Claimed Range - Price, Features, and More

Tata Harrier EV Launched: Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV for the Indian market. It is the flagship offering in the Tata Motors’ electric vehicle lineup in India. The Harrier EV has a feature-loaded cabin, multiple safety features, and comes with a dual-electric motor setup. It has an AWD drivetrain and has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds. The Harrier EV has a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. Tata claims the Harrier EV has a range of 627 km on a single-charge. However, the C75 range of 75 kWh battery pack of Harrier EV is 480-505 km. The bookings will commence from July 2, 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the Tata Harrier EV for buyers:

Tata Harrier EV Exteriors

The exteriors of the Tata Harrier EV are similar to the regular Harrier. It has a connected LED DRL, projector LED headlamps and foglamps, a closed grill and a revised bumper. The alloy wheel design is new and has a new suspension setup for better ride quality. The rear has a similar design to the ICE Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV Interiors

The interiors of the Tata Harrier EV are similar to the regular Harrier. It has a four-spoke steering wheel, a similar instrument cluster, which we have seen in the Curvv and the Safari. Further, talking about the practicality, it has a boot space of 502 L.

Tata Harrier EV Features:

The feature list on the Tata Harrier EV comprises vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle features, has a 14.53-inch infotainment screen, which has a Samsung Neo QLED display, has a dual-zone climate control, six drive modes, and more. Further, it comes with a JBL Black audio system for a better music experience, has a park assist feature to park in tight spaces, and more. Tata Harrier EV has Drivepay, which lets you make payments for charging, tolls, and others using UPI.

Tata Harrier EV Safety:

The Tata Harrier EV has Level-2 ADAS, transparent mode, blind spot view monitor, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Further, it has rim protection,

Tata Harrier EV Suspensions:

Tata Motors says it has Independent suspensions on all four wheels, which enhances the overall ride comfort of the Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV Range:

Tata Motors offers a 65 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack in the Harrier EV. With the 75 kWh battery pack, the claimed driving range is 627 km. However, talking about the C75 range, it has a claimed range of 480-505 km.

Tata Harrier EV Price

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at an introductory price of ₹21.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in three variants. Further, it will also come in a Stealth Edition.

Tata Harrier EV Colours