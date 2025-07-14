Hyundai Alcazar Price Dips By Up To ₹70,000 in July 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Hyundai Alcazar Price Drop: Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV, which has a feature-loaded cabin, has multiple colour options, and comes with a 1.5L petrol, and a diesel engine. If you are looking to buy the Alcazar in July 2025, then you can save up to ₹70,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple benefits like cash discount, exchange and scrappage benefits and corporate discounts to buyers. The Alcazar competes with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 700, and the Jeep Meridian in its segment.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the Hyundai Alcazar in July 2025

Price of Hyundai Alcazar Other Variants:

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive seven-seater petrol manual variant, which is the base variant of the lineup.

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar Other Variants:

In July 2025, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the other variants of the Alcazar. Further, you can avail the ₹40,000 scrappage benefits or exchange benefits of ₹35,000. Hyundai is additionally offering ₹10,000 off on the Alcazar as monthly benefits. In total, you can save up to ₹70,000 on the Alcazar.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Hyundai Alcazar Prestige and Corporate Variant:

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige starts at ₹18.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol seven-seater automatic variant. Further, the price of the Alcazar Corporate seven-seater variant starts at ₹17.86 lakh for the diesel manual and ₹19.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel automatic variant.

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar Prestige and Corporate Variant: