Tesla To Open First India Showroom Tomorrow, Is Elon Musk Coming to India?

Elon Musk in India: Tesla, an American electric car manufacturer, is set to open its first showroom in India on July 15, 2025. Tesla calls it the ‘experience centre’, and the first showroom will be inaugurated at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, coming to inaugurate Tesla’s first showroom in India? There is no official statement from Tesla or Elon Musk, yet there are speculations in the media that he might come to India. The first car from Tesla that will be launched is the Model Y RWD variant of the SUV. The automaker will import the Model Y from its Shanghai factory.

Here’s a quick rundown of Tesla’s first showroom in India:

Location of Tesla’s First Showroom in India:

The US EV manufacturer, Tesla, will inaugurate its first showroom, the ‘Experience Centre’, at the Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai. After Mumbai, the second showroom of Tesla will open in Aerocity in Delhi, which is expected later this month.

Details of Tesla Model Y:

The first EV SUV from Tesla that will be launched in India is the Model Y. Tesla will bring the facelift version of the Model Y, and it will come in the RWD drivetrain. However, the test mules which were spotted multiple times in Mumbai and Pune, featured the pre-facelift variant.

Features of Tesla Model Y

The expected features in the Tesla Model Y are a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, panoramic moon roof, LED headlamps, and tail lamps, and others. Whether the Model Y be equipped with ADAS features is still under wraps.

Price of Tesla Model Y in India: