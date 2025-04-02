Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV 700: Which Mid-Size SUV To Opt Under ₹30 Lakh in India?

Alcazar vs XUV 700: The buyers looking for a mid-size SUV, which is feature-loaded have refined engine options, spacious and a comfortable seating option. In this segment, Hyundai Alcazar is a popular option among the buyers. Recently, it got feature updates and now Hyundai offers an adapter to convert the wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto to wireless connectivity. Apart from that, it is available in two engine options to the buyers. However, buyers also have an option to check out the Mahindra XUV 700, having comfortable seating, loaded with features, and has an AWD drivetrain option as well.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV 700 for the buyers:

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV 700: Features

The Hyundai Alcazar has a long list of convenience feature for the buyers. For starters, it is now offered with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto using an adapter, dual-zone climate control, ottoman seats in the second row, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and other features.

On the contrary, the Mahindra XUV 700 also has dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, driving modes, and the diesel automatic variant buyers have an option to opt for AWD drivetrain option.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV 700: Safety Feature

The Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. It has not been crash tested yet. The Mahindra XUV 700 is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV 700: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Hyundai Alcazar have two engine options to opt from. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. There is also a 1.5L diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 253Nm torque, paired with a six-speed automatic or a manual gearbox.

The buyers of the Mahindra XUV 700 has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 200BHP and 380Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is a 2.2L diesel engine as well, which makes 185BHP and 450 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV 700: Price