Kia Carens Facelift to MG Cyberster: Top 3 Upcoming Cars in April 2025

Upcoming Cars in April 2025: The first quarter of 2025 saw the launches by the luxury and mass-market automakers. Starting with the Kia Syros, Mahindra BE6, Volvo XC90, and others, the second quarter is all set to witness the facelifts and new models coming to India. One of these launches slated for April 2025 is the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. Volkswagen will launch the updated version of the Tiguan and will come via the CBU route in India.

Here is a list of the top three upcoming launches of April 2025:

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line:

The first car on the list is the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. Recently, Volkswagen revealed the rear profile and the interiors of the Tiguan R Line. Regarding engine options, it will continue to be equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 201BHP and 320Nm torque, and will come with an AWD drivetrain. Talking about features, it has three-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment, driving modes, and other convenience features.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will launch on April 14, 2025.

Kia Carens Facelift:

The next car on the list is the Kia Carens facelift. Kia launched the Carens three years back and it soon became a popular MPV in the segment. The facelift variant will have more features. Kia Carens test mule has been spied on multiple times. The exteriors of the Carens are likely to be revised and the interiors are still undercover.

The Kia Carens facelift is likely to launch around the end of April 2025.

MG Cyberster:

The third vehicle on the list that is likely to be launched in the market is the MG Cyberster. It is an electric roadster and MG will sell this sportscar through its Select dealerships. The MG Cyberster is powered by a 77kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 570km on a single charge. It will come with multiple convenience features and colour options for the buyers.