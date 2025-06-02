Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector - Which Mid-Size SUV to Choose Around ₹25 Lakh?

Hyundai vs MG: The mid-size SUV segment has multiple options, offering a feature-loaded cabin, different engine options, and a spacious and comfortable seating. In this segment, the Hyundai Alcazar is a popular choice among buyers. However, it competes with the MG Hector in its segment. Both are available with a petrol and a diesel engine and has multiple convenience features on offer.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector for buyers:

Republic Auto Says

The mid-size SUV segment is popular among buyers. Buyers looking for features and wanting a premium cabin experience can check out the Hyundai Alcazar. However, buyers who want more space and can compromise on a diesel automatic powertrain option can check out the MG Hector.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector - Price

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹20.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the MG Hector starts at ₹16.73 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector - Features

Both the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Hyundai Alcazar has dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. On the other hand, the MG Hector has 11 colours for ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.3-inch vertical touchscreen display, and more.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector - Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector include Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, traction control, and other safety features.

Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector - Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Alcazar is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Further, it has a 1.5L diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.