Renault Triber to Kia Carens Clavis - Top 5 Most Affordable MPVs Under ₹15 Lakh in India

Affordable MPVs in India: The MPV segment in India is quite popular among buyers and fleet operators, as these vehicles are either available with a 6 or a 7 seater configuration, have decent features, and there are multiple powertrain options to choose from. Recently, Kia India launched the Carens Clavis for the Indian market, having an updated exterior, interior design, and new features. However, the most affordable MPV that you can check is the Renault Triber.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable MPVs under ₹15 lakh that you can check

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India. It has a decent design, a comfortable cabin space, and offers basic features. It has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, cruise control, a wireless charger, and other features. The Triber is equipped with a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The price of the Renault Triber starts at ₹7.16 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The next MPV, which is popular among buyers and fleet operators, is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It has a spacious cabin, decent features, and a refined and a reliable petrol engine on offer. It has features like automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment screen, six airbags, and more. Ertiga comes with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, and there is also a CNG option available.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is ₹10.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Rumion

The Toyota Rumion is a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the market. The exteriors are slightly different as compared to the Ertiga, but the interiors and features are the same. It is also equipped with a similar 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine having a CNG option as well.

The price of the Toyota Rumion starts at ₹12.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is a popular MPV in the segment, which is now available in a single variant option only. It is a good choice if buyers are looking for a diesel engine option, as it is the only MPV, that offers a diesel engine. The Premium (o) variant of the Carens is the only pick, and has basic features like a touchscreen infotainment, air conditioning, and others. As mentioned, it has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol or a diesel engine to choose from.

The price of the Kia Carens is ₹13.31 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis was recently launched in India, and is updated with more features and is based on the older Carens. It has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and other convenience features. The Carens Clavis is available with a 1.5L turbo petrol, 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine.