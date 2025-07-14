Hyundai Aura AMT Variants Become More Affordable - Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Hyundai Aura S: The Hyundai Aura is a sub-4m compact sedan that has decent space in the cabin has features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. According to a statement, Hyundai has added the AMT transmission in the S variant of the Aura, which is the second base variant. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS, and more.

Here is a quick rundown of the Hyundai Aura S variant for prospective buyers:

Hyundai Aura S Variant Price

The price of the Hyundai Aura S variant is ₹8.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura Features

The Hyundai Aura S variant has features like an analogue instrument cluster, manual air conditioning, front and rear speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, and others. However, if you want a cruise control, wireless charger, and other convenience features, then you have to upgrade to a higher variant.

Hyundai Aura Safety Features

According to the statement, the S variant of the Aura has six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist control, ESC, highline TPMS, and more.

Hyundai Aura Engine Specifications

The Hyundai Aura is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox and an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai Aura Sales in June 2025

According to data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the Aura recorded total sales of 5,413 units in June 2025. It saw a surge of 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a marginal growth of 4 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Hyundai Aura Rivals